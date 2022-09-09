The CCP Has Become a Great Deal More Dangerous

https://gnews.org/post/p1iy613f1
09/07/2022 Former Australian foreign minister Alexander Downer: CCP has fundamentally changed in the past few decades, it’s become a great deal more dangerous. Under Xi Jinping, CCP has become very aggressive
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.