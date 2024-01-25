THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [1 of 3] Thursday 1/25/24 • BACKING TEXAS, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

14 STATES DEFY BIDEN ADMIN, BACK TEXAS’ EFFORTS TO SECURE BORDER

Don't miss this exclusive live transmission and be sure to share the link with your friends and family to help Infowars get past the Big Tech censors!

Also, special guest Tayler Hansen joins today's broadcast.





• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• https://alexjonesgame.com

• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

• JonesCrowder.com





*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson