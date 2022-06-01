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RELIGIOUS IDOLATRY TO CHAOS AND CONFUSION
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30 views • June 01, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Judges chapter 17 and 18. Before this section, the writer described the time when the Judges ruled. This story probably happened near the beginning of that time. It shows the bad state of religion at that time. The name Micah means ‘There is no one like the Lord’. But Micah had taken money from his own mother. She declared a curse on the thief. So Micah quickly returned the money! His mother then said a blessing. This meant that the curse would have no power.
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