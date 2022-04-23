Psaki Weeps as Americans Say NO to Groomers

April 23, 2022 - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who is about to leave her post to join MSNBC, broke down in tears describing her angst over the actions of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the passage of the Parental Rights Act. It stops teachers from discussing sexuality with young children. Psaki said the bill uses children as weapons, and then began weeping. “And they’re doing that in a way that is harsh and cruel to a community of kids.”The Biden Administration is fully behind transgender surgeries and hormone treatments for children, but Americans are saying NO to LGBTQ grooming of kids!Thanks for watching and praying!See newsletter for all source work.Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:Website:prayingcitizen.comAll newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.comCopyright DisclaimerUnder Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.