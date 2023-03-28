WH Visitor logs reveal Buyden had frequent Oval meetings w Apple, Facebook & Google execs

White House Visitor logs reveal Joe Biden has been having frequent Oval meetings with execs from Apple, Facebook, and Google.
No meetings with @ElonMusk? 🤣
Elon Musk @elonmusk 9h:
😢
https://twitter.com/i/status/1640527056525045761
