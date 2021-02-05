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Wake up call
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101 views • February 05, 2021
Oracle Films, February 4, 2021
The World Freedom Alliance gathers in Copenhagen, Denmark to bring together the world's most prolific freedom-fighters. Centring around a political rally of JFK21, this documentary features the latest comments from Andrew Kaufman, Catherin Austin Fitts, Dolores Cahill and many other members of the WFA in 2021.
Film produced by Oracle Films. Share and share-alike. Not for distribution on monetised channels. Contact [email protected] for broadcast rights.
https://www.oraclefilms.com/
The World Freedom Alliance gathers in Copenhagen, Denmark to bring together the world's most prolific freedom-fighters. Centring around a political rally of JFK21, this documentary features the latest comments from Andrew Kaufman, Catherin Austin Fitts, Dolores Cahill and many other members of the WFA in 2021.
Film produced by Oracle Films. Share and share-alike. Not for distribution on monetised channels. Contact [email protected] for broadcast rights.
https://www.oraclefilms.com/
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