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Tigger Warning! Which Denomination is best? Are Catholics Christians? Are Mormons a Cult? Do Women Need to Wear Skirts? What day IS the Sabbath? You've got questions. What does the Bible say? Evangelicals, Baptist, Pentecostal, Assembly of God, Gifts of the Spirit,