Mama Bears Unite! Stopping the Sex Standards

Emily Peterson has been known as one of the Iowa Mama Bears and fought to remove the mask mandate throughout the entire state of Iowa! She is now the Iowa Liason for Moms for America. Michelles has been fighting for the truth in our state and has an amazing story about what a teacher attempted to do to her son. This show will encourage you and give you strength to keep fighting the good fight!
Michelle - [email protected]
Emily - [email protected]
National Sex Education Standards - https://advocatesforyouth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/NSES-2020-web.pdf
Moms for America - https://momsforamerica.us/
Love & Live Truth - https://loveandlivetruth.com/
Time to Free America - timetofreeamerica.com
Contact us at: [email protected]
Mail to: PO Box 924, McHenry, IL 60050
Stay Informed 📰 – Text B4A to 22828
Sponsors for Today’s Video:
Esther’s Timeless Beauty Pack - https://b4a.mymfinity.com/
Dr. Mark Sherwood - www.sherwood.tv/B4A/
Collagen Elixir - https://getstarted.isagenix.com/5HDE68T9V004
Kirk Elliott PhD - https://kirkelliottphd.com/b4a/
Holy Hydrogen - Promo Code B4A https://www.holyhydrogen.com
Website Design/Hosting Blaze Team - Mention ‘Tania’ - https://blaze.team/
Curativa Bay - Promo Code B4A https://www.curativabay.com
Nature Reigns - Promo Code B4A www.naturereigns.com
MyPillow - https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
Dr Stella - Promo Code B4A https://drstellamd.com/
---------------------------------
SUPPORT 💲us so that we can CONTINUE to bring you this amazing CONTENT! -
https://beautyforashes.tv/how-to-donate/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.