Pastor Todd Coconato | Are We On the Verge of the Jubilee or the Great Reset? Biden Could Unlock New Powers by Declaring a ‘Climate Emergency’

Learn More About Pastor Todd Coconato Today At:

https://toddcoconato.com

www.PastorTodd.org

Learn More About the Remnant Church Today At:

www.TheRealRemnantChurch.org

Learn More How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com

Learn More Today At: https://www.gold2020forecast.com/

Haggai 1:13-15 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Haggai%201%3A13-15&version=KJV

Haggai 2:1-7 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Haggai%202%3A1-7&version=KJV

Isaiah 61:1-2 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2061%3A1-2&version=KJV

Leviticus 25:10 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Leviticus%2025%3A8-55&version=ESV;KJV

Isaiah 61: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2061&version=KJV

What Happened In 1971?

1971 - President Nixon Took America Off of the Gold Standard (God’s Money) Per the Recommendation of Henry Kissinger - https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends

1971 - Abortion Began in America (America Began Sacrificing Babies to Baal) - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Kings%2018%3A20-40&version=ESV;KJV

1971 - The World Economic Forum Was Founded by Klaus Schwab (Per the Recommendation of Henry Kissinger) - https://www.weforum.org/about/history

1971 - The Darkseid Comic Book Series Was Created - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Darkseid - Grimes Would Later Write the Song Titled Darkseid w/ 潘PAN (Lyric Video) which Prophesied the COVID-19 / Great Reset / Transhumanist Agenda in May of 2020 Before the COVID-19 Pandemic Began - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CfJFKaL8-0

1971 - Rules for Radicals (a book which is dedicated to Lucifer) was Written by Saul Alinsky - https://www.amazon.com/Rules-Radicals-Practical-Primer-Realistic/dp/0679721134

1971 - The Pope Finished the Creation of the “Snake Building” - Paul VI Audience Hall

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_VI_Audience_Hall

1971 - The Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow (The EPCOT Center) was Completed- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/EPCOT_(concept)

What Are the Georgia Guidestones?

The Georgia Guidestones Are the Luciferian 10 Commandments

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones

Who Created the Georgia Guidestones?

Ted Turner

If You Divide the 7 Billion by 14 Parts You Get 500 Million People.

Helena Blavatsky mentored Alice Bailey - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helena_Blavatsky

Blavatsky's Theosophical ideas "contributed to Nazi ideology

Alice Bailey mentored Ted Turner - Alice Bailey started The Lucis Trust is a nonprofit service organization incorporated in the United States in 1922 by Alice Bailey and her husband Foster Bailey, to act as a fiduciary trust for the publishing of twenty-four books of esoteric philosophy published under Alice Bailey's name, and to fund and administer activities concerned with the establishment of "right human relations". These include the Arcane School, a school for esoteric training, World Goodwill, Triangles, a lending library, The Beacon magazine, as well as the publishing company. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucis_Trust