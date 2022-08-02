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Pastor Todd Coconato | Are We On the Verge of the Jubilee or the Great Reset? Biden Could Unlock New Powers by Declaring a ‘Climate Emergency’
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Learn More About Pastor Todd Coconato Today At:
https://toddcoconato.com
www.PastorTodd.org

Learn More About the Remnant Church Today At:
www.TheRealRemnantChurch.org

Learn More How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com

Learn More Today At: https://www.gold2020forecast.com/

Haggai 1:13-15 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Haggai%201%3A13-15&version=KJV

Haggai 2:1-7 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Haggai%202%3A1-7&version=KJV

Isaiah 61:1-2 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2061%3A1-2&version=KJV

Leviticus 25:10 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Leviticus%2025%3A8-55&version=ESV;KJV

Isaiah 61: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2061&version=KJV

What Happened In 1971?
1971 - President Nixon Took America Off of the Gold Standard (God’s Money) Per the Recommendation of Henry Kissinger - https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends
1971 - Abortion Began in America (America Began Sacrificing Babies to Baal) - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Kings%2018%3A20-40&version=ESV;KJV
1971 - The World Economic Forum Was Founded by Klaus Schwab (Per the Recommendation of Henry Kissinger) - https://www.weforum.org/about/history
1971 - The Darkseid Comic Book Series Was Created - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Darkseid - Grimes Would Later Write the Song Titled Darkseid w/ 潘PAN (Lyric Video) which Prophesied the COVID-19 / Great Reset / Transhumanist Agenda in May of 2020 Before the COVID-19 Pandemic Began - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CfJFKaL8-0
1971 - Rules for Radicals (a book which is dedicated to Lucifer) was Written by Saul Alinsky - https://www.amazon.com/Rules-Radicals-Practical-Primer-Realistic/dp/0679721134
1971 - The Pope Finished the Creation of the “Snake Building” - Paul VI Audience Hall
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_VI_Audience_Hall
1971 - The Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow (The EPCOT Center) was Completed- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/EPCOT_(concept)

What Are the Georgia Guidestones?
The Georgia Guidestones Are the Luciferian 10 Commandments
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones

Who Created the Georgia Guidestones?
Ted Turner

If You Divide the 7 Billion by 14 Parts You Get 500 Million People.

Helena Blavatsky mentored Alice Bailey - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helena_Blavatsky
Blavatsky's Theosophical ideas "contributed to Nazi ideology

Alice Bailey mentored Ted Turner - Alice Bailey started The Lucis Trust is a nonprofit service organization incorporated in the United States in 1922 by Alice Bailey and her husband Foster Bailey, to act as a fiduciary trust for the publishing of twenty-four books of esoteric philosophy published under Alice Bailey's name, and to fund and administer activities concerned with the establishment of "right human relations". These include the Arcane School, a school for esoteric training, World Goodwill, Triangles, a lending library, The Beacon magazine, as well as the publishing company. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucis_Trust

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climate emergencythe great resetclay clarkthrivetime showpastor todd coconato
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