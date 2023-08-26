David Icke is Right about Reptilian Control over Earth

Here, on March 9, 2018, I commented on David Icke's 1999 book, "The Biggest Secret" which increased awareness of the reptilian theory. I agree that reptilians or, now I would say, native earth repterrains control the human elite powers.

I compare my Theravada Buddhist worldview with the law of karma and Mara, analogous to the Christian Satan. It is our karma that we live on this conflicted world and it is reasonable that their really are these type of beings, subjugating humanity.

Within minutes of release, people are dumping on David Icke for other things he has said but this is about the lizards beings, not everything else he's talked about!

Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos! https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe

MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

You have my permission to please copy any of my videos and spread them wherever you like. Please post links on Facebook.

Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/