US Sports Martial Arts Featuring: Heavyweight Beatdown 😳 Ben Tynan vs. Kang Ji Won

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Mixed Martial Arts featuring Master Marcus Vinicius Di Lucia
The Mixed Martial Arts have become increasing popular over the past few years. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has become the foundation of competing in the MMA. In this unique program, Master Marcus Vinicius Di Lucia demonstrates the skills you need to master to become proficient as a competitive fighter. Among the topics covered are: striking, clinching, takedowns, ground and pound, and the guard position. This DVD is an essential resource for any martial artist seeking to improve their fighting skills.
Before Canadian colossus Ben Tynan squares off with Australian powerhouse Duke Didier on April 5 at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video, relive his crazy ONE debut against South Korean star Kang Ji Won in 2023!
