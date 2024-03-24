Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US Sports Martial Arts Featuring: Heavyweight Beatdown 😳 Ben Tynan vs. Kang Ji Won
channel image
US Sports Radio
35 Subscribers
50 views
Published Yesterday

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Mixed Martial Arts featuring Master Marcus Vinicius Di Lucia

https://tinyurl.com/BJJ0324


The Mixed Martial Arts have become increasing popular over the past few years. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has become the foundation of competing in the MMA. In this unique program, Master Marcus Vinicius Di Lucia demonstrates the skills you need to master to become proficient as a competitive fighter. Among the topics covered are: striking, clinching, takedowns, ground and pound, and the guard position. This DVD is an essential resource for any martial artist seeking to improve their fighting skills.

Get it today!

https://tinyurl.com/BJJ0324


Video credit:

Before Canadian colossus Ben Tynan squares off with Australian powerhouse Duke Didier on April 5 at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video, relive his crazy ONE debut against South Korean star Kang Ji Won in 2023!

ONE Championship

@ONEChampionship

https://www.youtube.com/@ONEChampionship

Follow OneChampionship with the app

@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/4cuXQSr

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/43yAWp2


Cool Sports & Talk

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
martial artsmmafightbjjmixed martial artsussportsnetworkussportsradio

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket