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AIDS, Ebola & Covid Were Invented & Patented By CDC & Fauci To Harm You
Aimless News
Aimless News
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131 views • May 07, 2021
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Sources used in video:

3 ways you know it's true - https://twitter.com/MsAvaArmstrong/status/1389348325619605504

CDC patents corona virus - https://apnews.com/article/145b4e8d156cddc93e996ae52dc24ec0

fauci and corona patent - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uZzoznjjKg 1:25-2:55

AIDS was invented & patented - https://blakkpepper.com/2018/02/meet-dr-robert-gallo-the-man-who-holds-the-patent-for-his-aids-invention/

Ebola vaccinations are stockpiled - https://www.who.int/news/item/12-01-2021-unicef-who-ifrc-and-msf-announce-the-establishment-of-a-global-ebola-vaccine-stockpile

CDC owns patent for Ebola - https://newsrescue.com/breaking-u-s-centers-disease-control-cdc-patent-ebola-invention/

Google Patents - https://patents.google.com/patent/US20120251502A1/en

CDC owns over 50 vaccine patents - https://www.lawfirms.com/resources/environment/environment-health/cdc-members-own-more-50-patents-connected-vaccinations

CDC patent list - https://patents.justia.com/assignee/centers-for-disease-control-and-prevention

CDC summer camp guidelines - https://www.independentsentinel.com/no-do-not-follow-cdcs-guidance-on-summer-camps-its-nuts/

Diarrhea kills more kids than covid - https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/children-are-far-more-likely-to-die-from-diarrhea-than-covid-19-32114/

Federal judge lifts eviction moratorium - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/05/federal-judge-lifts-eviction-ban.html

Potatohead Bidens MMT - https://goldswitzerland.com/bidens-mmt-more-money-theory/

Inflation is here - https://issuesinsights.com/2021/05/05/bidens-massive-hidden-tax-hike-that-well-all-have-to-pay/

BLM apparel banned at olympics - https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2021/05/05/olympic-committee-bans-athletes-wearing-blm-apparel-ceremonies/

They cheat at everything - https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/political_commentary/commentary_by_stephen_moore/why_did_biden_census_bureau_add_2_5_million_more_residents_to_blue_state_population_count

Growing baby hair on rats - https://www.lifenews.com/2021/05/04/scientists-use-scalps-from-aborted-babies-to-create-humanized-mice-and-fauci-is-funding-it/

Excellent fauci impression - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-dude-kills-the-fauci-impression/

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1389817503451254786


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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