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AIDS, Ebola & Covid Were Invented & Patented By CDC & Fauci To Harm You
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131 views • May 07, 2021
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Sources used in video:
3 ways you know it's true - https://twitter.com/MsAvaArmstrong/status/1389348325619605504
CDC patents corona virus - https://apnews.com/article/145b4e8d156cddc93e996ae52dc24ec0
fauci and corona patent - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uZzoznjjKg 1:25-2:55
AIDS was invented & patented - https://blakkpepper.com/2018/02/meet-dr-robert-gallo-the-man-who-holds-the-patent-for-his-aids-invention/
Ebola vaccinations are stockpiled - https://www.who.int/news/item/12-01-2021-unicef-who-ifrc-and-msf-announce-the-establishment-of-a-global-ebola-vaccine-stockpile
CDC owns patent for Ebola - https://newsrescue.com/breaking-u-s-centers-disease-control-cdc-patent-ebola-invention/
Google Patents - https://patents.google.com/patent/US20120251502A1/en
CDC owns over 50 vaccine patents - https://www.lawfirms.com/resources/environment/environment-health/cdc-members-own-more-50-patents-connected-vaccinations
CDC patent list - https://patents.justia.com/assignee/centers-for-disease-control-and-prevention
CDC summer camp guidelines - https://www.independentsentinel.com/no-do-not-follow-cdcs-guidance-on-summer-camps-its-nuts/
Diarrhea kills more kids than covid - https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/children-are-far-more-likely-to-die-from-diarrhea-than-covid-19-32114/
Federal judge lifts eviction moratorium - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/05/federal-judge-lifts-eviction-ban.html
Potatohead Bidens MMT - https://goldswitzerland.com/bidens-mmt-more-money-theory/
Inflation is here - https://issuesinsights.com/2021/05/05/bidens-massive-hidden-tax-hike-that-well-all-have-to-pay/
BLM apparel banned at olympics - https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2021/05/05/olympic-committee-bans-athletes-wearing-blm-apparel-ceremonies/
They cheat at everything - https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/political_commentary/commentary_by_stephen_moore/why_did_biden_census_bureau_add_2_5_million_more_residents_to_blue_state_population_count
Growing baby hair on rats - https://www.lifenews.com/2021/05/04/scientists-use-scalps-from-aborted-babies-to-create-humanized-mice-and-fauci-is-funding-it/
Excellent fauci impression - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-dude-kills-the-fauci-impression/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1389817503451254786
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
3 ways you know it's true - https://twitter.com/MsAvaArmstrong/status/1389348325619605504
CDC patents corona virus - https://apnews.com/article/145b4e8d156cddc93e996ae52dc24ec0
fauci and corona patent - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uZzoznjjKg 1:25-2:55
AIDS was invented & patented - https://blakkpepper.com/2018/02/meet-dr-robert-gallo-the-man-who-holds-the-patent-for-his-aids-invention/
Ebola vaccinations are stockpiled - https://www.who.int/news/item/12-01-2021-unicef-who-ifrc-and-msf-announce-the-establishment-of-a-global-ebola-vaccine-stockpile
CDC owns patent for Ebola - https://newsrescue.com/breaking-u-s-centers-disease-control-cdc-patent-ebola-invention/
Google Patents - https://patents.google.com/patent/US20120251502A1/en
CDC owns over 50 vaccine patents - https://www.lawfirms.com/resources/environment/environment-health/cdc-members-own-more-50-patents-connected-vaccinations
CDC patent list - https://patents.justia.com/assignee/centers-for-disease-control-and-prevention
CDC summer camp guidelines - https://www.independentsentinel.com/no-do-not-follow-cdcs-guidance-on-summer-camps-its-nuts/
Diarrhea kills more kids than covid - https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/children-are-far-more-likely-to-die-from-diarrhea-than-covid-19-32114/
Federal judge lifts eviction moratorium - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/05/federal-judge-lifts-eviction-ban.html
Potatohead Bidens MMT - https://goldswitzerland.com/bidens-mmt-more-money-theory/
Inflation is here - https://issuesinsights.com/2021/05/05/bidens-massive-hidden-tax-hike-that-well-all-have-to-pay/
BLM apparel banned at olympics - https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2021/05/05/olympic-committee-bans-athletes-wearing-blm-apparel-ceremonies/
They cheat at everything - https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/political_commentary/commentary_by_stephen_moore/why_did_biden_census_bureau_add_2_5_million_more_residents_to_blue_state_population_count
Growing baby hair on rats - https://www.lifenews.com/2021/05/04/scientists-use-scalps-from-aborted-babies-to-create-humanized-mice-and-fauci-is-funding-it/
Excellent fauci impression - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-dude-kills-the-fauci-impression/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1389817503451254786
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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