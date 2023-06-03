Zelensky (Richest Begger in the World) is asking begging the West for 50 'Patriots' and new fighters for his counteroffensive

Zelensky is asking begging the West for 50 "Patriots (batteries)" and new fighters for his counteroffensive.
"The reality is that 50 ‘Patriots‘, for the most part, will prevent people from dying. Everyone knows perfectly well that any counteroffensive without air superiority is very dangerous. Imagine the feelings of a soldier who knows that he does not have a roof and he does not understand why neighboring countries have one. If everyone understands the importance of protecting the sky, why is there is an issue [with giving us] modern planes? Well, what exactly is the problem here?"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.