⚠️ Israel ‘defending Europe’ One war crime at a time - Merz in Israel

⚠️ Israel ‘defending Europe’: One war crime at a time

🔊 Israel’s President Herzog treated visiting Chancellor Friedrich Merz to a sermon about Germany’s “huge role” in saving the world from “the empire of evil in Tehran.”

According to him, "The equilibrium in the world is very clear: It's us, defending Europe."

🪖 Nothing says “moral compass” like war crimes dressed up as heroism…

A little more added:

The German chancellor has arrived in Jerusalem to meet with the Israeli PM and defense officials.

One small detail: Netanyahu has been wanted under an ICC warrant since November 2024 — and Germany is an ICC member.

Yet there was zero visible tension over that.

Merz said he came to reaffirm the “traditionally strong ties” between the two countries.

Should someone tell them WHAT ties Germany and Israel traditionally have?