BANKS, DEBT & OVERNIGHT RESET...Q&A with Lynette Zang & Eric Griffin

1: 0:41 You often talk about the "overnight reset". Is this realistic for a reserve currency like the dollar? It would literally be a global reset. Isn't it more likely that the dollar value will be rapidly debased over a compressed timeline, still affecting everyone but allowing time to adjust the global system?
Question 2: 3:10 Are money market funds exposed to bail-in possibility, like our bank deposits are?
Question 3: 5:05 It seems to me that in times of trouble a person wouldn't get the higher amount back from a more rare and higher priced gold coin. At the end of the day I'm thinking the actual weight of gold in a coin would dictate the sale price if a person decided to sell?
Question 4: 9:16 When Lynette says, "they have to burn off the debt before putting a component of gold back into the currency to get confidence back." What or how will that debt be burned off?
Question 5: 10:05 If and when a monetary reset occurs, where do we go to convert our ‘gold’ into usable currency or money? IMO most likely no exchange will have enough ‘cash’ to pay out.
Question 6: 14:02 After all the resets, will the price of gold decline in value as individuals start selling off their gold thereby reducing the market value of gold?
