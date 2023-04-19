'They don't care who dies': Exclusive look inside notorious drug cartels

BROKEN GOVERNMENTS: Retired DEA Special Agents Steve Murphy and Javier Pena comment on the growing crisis at the U.S. southern border, the stronghold the cartels have on communities, and more on NEWSMAX's The Record with Greta Van Susteren.







