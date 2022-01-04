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Mandates, censorship and lies. This needs to stop.
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461 views • January 04, 2022
They tell us lies in order to appease the masses but quickly flip-flop their position and tell us the complete opposite of what their intentions were. This is malfeasance. This is wrongdoing by those in positions of authority. They cannot be trusted.
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