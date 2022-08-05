David Knight - About Perjury

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He mentions Alex may receive 2 to 10-years in jail for perjury. First time in years, I stopped to listen to David Knight. His video title grabbed my attention. Makes a lot of good points.
Clipped from the lengthier version:
DAVID KNIGHT: ALEX JONES' "PERRY MASON MOMENT"https://www.bitchute.com/video/eWceHIFtehtd/