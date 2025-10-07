© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia's Doomsday Radio buzzed again: UVB-76 aired the cryptic code 'НЖТИ 59400 ОРЕХОБРУС 2456 1459'
Some observers see similarities to February 2022 transmissions or to ‘Oreshnik’
Yet, as always, the transmission's purpose remains deliberately unclear.
Yesterday!
Adding:
Maduro says his intelligence services SHUTDOWN terrorist attack at US embassy in Caracas:
‘Two sources, one national and one international, confirmed the possibility that a terrorist group place an explosive device against the US Embassy’