Russia's Doomsday Radio buzzed again: UVB-76 aired the cryptic code 'НЖТИ 59400 ОРЕХОБРУС 2456 1459'

75 views • 3 days ago

‘Two sources, one national and one international, confirmed the possibility that a terrorist group place an explosive device against the US Embassy’

Maduro says his intelligence services SHUTDOWN terrorist attack at US embassy in Caracas:

Yet, as always, the transmission's purpose remains deliberately unclear.

Some observers see similarities to February 2022 transmissions or to ‘Oreshnik’

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.