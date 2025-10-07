BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russia's Doomsday Radio buzzed again: UVB-76 aired the cryptic code 'НЖТИ 59400 ОРЕХОБРУС 2456 1459'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1325 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • 3 days ago

Russia's Doomsday Radio buzzed again: UVB-76 aired the cryptic code 'НЖТИ 59400 ОРЕХОБРУС 2456 1459'

Some observers see similarities to February 2022 transmissions or to ‘Oreshnik’

Yet, as always, the transmission's purpose remains deliberately unclear.

Yesterday!

Adding: 

Maduro says his intelligence services SHUTDOWN terrorist attack at US embassy in Caracas:

‘Two sources, one national and one international, confirmed the possibility that a terrorist group place an explosive device against the US Embassy’

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy