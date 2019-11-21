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Psychedelics are Problematic [1] Hallucinogen Persisting Perception Disorder and Other Dangers
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214 views • November 21, 2019
I remain a bit skeptical of psychedelics as a true tool for overcoming depression and personal development because that effect from them is so inconsistent. Sometimes people do have an amazingly transformative experience and gain some deep insight but a lot of times it’s just a recreational experience and there’s a chance of a terrifying bad trip resulting in Hallucinogen Persisting Perception Disorder.
Read:
Biohackers should be skeptical of Psychedelics
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/645-biohackers-should-be-skeptical-of-psychedelics
Watch next
Psychedelics are Problematic [2] Bad Trips and what science really says about Microdosing
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rYenS55jkvSX/
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30 minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
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Read:
Biohackers should be skeptical of Psychedelics
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/645-biohackers-should-be-skeptical-of-psychedelics
Watch next
Psychedelics are Problematic [2] Bad Trips and what science really says about Microdosing
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rYenS55jkvSX/
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30 minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab.AI
https://gab.ai/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
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