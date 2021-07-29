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7 29 21 Mask CONFUSION waking up TRUMP HATERS JAN 6 Trump hating DANCE exposed Pray
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https://vaxxchoice.com/
Biden Welcome party
https://tinyurl.com/wz8xc74
Rappaport is mad at Fauci
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/15345
San Diego man lays down the truth
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/15292
Chip Roy of Texas
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/15278
COVID CAMPS in Canada
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/15220
MTG on the House Floor
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/15048
Nurse vid
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/15010
Biden said what?
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/29275
Stefanie says Pelosi is most disliked ever
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/29318
Donations can be sent via the following:
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*Mail your gift to:
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*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
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Connect with us in the following ways:
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Flat Earth: https://tinyurl.com/hvv7xr6j
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http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo code (know20) for 20% OFF ^^^
———————————
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off Here ➡️https://healthwithawk.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
———————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Song by Red City Hero
https://artlist.io/song/12733/elements
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Biden Welcome party
https://tinyurl.com/wz8xc74
Rappaport is mad at Fauci
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/15345
San Diego man lays down the truth
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/15292
Chip Roy of Texas
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/15278
COVID CAMPS in Canada
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/15220
MTG on the House Floor
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/15048
Nurse vid
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/15010
Biden said what?
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/29275
Stefanie says Pelosi is most disliked ever
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/29318
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://tinyurl.com/hvv7xr6j
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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