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Covid-19 - The Second Wave Is Planned
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78 views • June 14, 2020
This video discusses the so-called 2nd wave of Covid-19 that is claimed to be coming by the plandemic tools.
This video was created using the following videos:
A Second Wave Of Covid-19 Is Coming. And They're Going To Blame It On Protesters
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHYDM7jE7kU
URGENT❗The Media Won't Tell Us About That❗ THE SECOND WAVE |Dr. Rashid Buttar
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uk4XRK3Zgks
This video was created using the following videos:
A Second Wave Of Covid-19 Is Coming. And They're Going To Blame It On Protesters
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHYDM7jE7kU
URGENT❗The Media Won't Tell Us About That❗ THE SECOND WAVE |Dr. Rashid Buttar
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uk4XRK3Zgks
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