X22 REPORT Ep. 2897b - Scavino Sends Message, Small Steps, [DS] Not In Control, Every Asset Deployed
Published a month ago |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep. 2897b - Oct 12, 2022

Scavino Sends Message, Small Steps, [DS] Not In Control, Every Asset Deployed

 The [DS] is not in control, they are panicking, all assets deployed. Every agenda of the [DS] is failing and being exposed at the same time. Durham is proving that the entire Russia hoax was concocted by the [DS]. This is treason. Scavino sends a message. The plan is on schedule, small steps gets you to where you want to go. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

censorshippoliticsbig techdurhamrussia hoaxelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

