X22 REPORT Ep. 2897b - Scavino Sends Message, Small Steps, [DS] Not In Control, Every Asset Deployed

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2897b - Oct 12, 2022

Scavino Sends Message, Small Steps, [DS] Not In Control, Every Asset Deployed

The [DS] is not in control, they are panicking, all assets deployed. Every agenda of the [DS] is failing and being exposed at the same time. Durham is proving that the entire Russia hoax was concocted by the [DS]. This is treason. Scavino sends a message. The plan is on schedule, small steps gets you to where you want to go.



