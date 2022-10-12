X22 REPORT Ep. 2897b - Scavino Sends Message, Small Steps, [DS] Not In Control, Every Asset Deployed

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2897b - Oct 12, 2022
Scavino Sends Message, Small Steps, [DS] Not In Control, Every Asset Deployed
The [DS] is not in control, they are panicking, all assets deployed. Every agenda of the [DS] is failing and being exposed at the same time. Durham is proving that the entire Russia hoax was concocted by the [DS]. This is treason. Scavino sends a message. The plan is on schedule, small steps gets you to where you want to go.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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