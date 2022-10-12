X22 REPORT Ep. 2897b - Scavino Sends Message, Small Steps, [DS] Not In Control, Every Asset Deployed

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2897b - Oct 12, 2022
Scavino Sends Message, Small Steps, [DS] Not In Control, Every Asset Deployed
The [DS] is not in control, they are panicking, all assets deployed. Every agenda of the [DS] is failing and being exposed at the same time. Durham is proving that the entire Russia hoax was concocted by the [DS]. This is treason. Scavino sends a message. The plan is on schedule, small steps gets you to where you want to go.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 78% OFF LIFETIME DISCOUNT!
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.