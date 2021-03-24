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https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-162-removing-you-from-the-sphere-of-consumption-by-dismantling-capitalism
David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.
•Even if you produce your own biofuel you must still pay tax on that
•IPCC projections still not close to observed temperatures
•How corporate media is controlling the narrative to distract from real issues
•Facebook purges 1200 more accounts with large audiences and viewership
•Economy will crash about one year before food shortages start globally
•Power grid down and city blockaded due to too much snow (ADAPT 2030 Call 2018-2019 Winter)
•How social media personalities have more influence with their viewers than main stream media
•Cold weather coffee farm losses Myanmar
•Similarities of the Cultural Revolution in China and the Social Justice Warriors in USA
•Dismantle capitalism to stop climate change
•IPCC SR 1.5 final draft Chapter Four Redistribution of wealth to limit climate change
•$240 USD per gallon gasoline tax
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