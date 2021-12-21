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How to Stop Emotional Eating with Tricia Nelson
C60 Purple Power
C60 Purple Power
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31 views • December 21, 2021
Tricia Nelson spent years trying different diet plans, pills, potions and lotions to address her weight, but it wasn’t until she learned to address the spiritual and emotional side of eating that she saw a lasting difference in her eating habits. By coming to understand emotional eating as a coping mechanism, Tricia teaches people how to reframe their connection to food, different ways of relating to it, and new methods for mental and physical self-care.

Studying hidden causes of the addictive personality for over 30 years, Tricia Nelson has authored the #1 bestselling book, Heal Your Hunger, and is the host of the popular podcast Heal Your Hunger with Tricia Nelson. She has been featured on NBC, CBS, KTLA, FOX, and Discovery Health. Listen in to learn Tricia’s expert insights into emotional eating and the first steps to take.

Quit Sugar Challenge
https://www.healyourhunger.com/5-day-...

Heal Your Hunger, 7 Simple Steps to End Emotional Eating Now
https://www.healyourhunger.com/

FREE GIFT:
Emotional Eating Breakthrough Session (Complimentary) Value $300
https://www.healyourhunger.com/apply

Learn more about C60, please visit: https://c60purplepower.com/what-is-c60

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Disclaimer: These statements and products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The information on this show, and C60 Purple Power products, are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, mitigate, or prevent disease. Please consult a healthcare professional before starting any new diet or exercise regimen. Individual results may vary.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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