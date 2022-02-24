Bill Gates: "Normalcy Only Return When We've Largely Vaccinated the Entire Global Population"

"Why would I take a vaccine for my health which is financed and produced by someone who wants to decrease the world population?"

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko

Dane B BanksM->mans Ignorance

is this sepsis’s first line of defense. Yet it is easily breached by anyone with time and the determination to find out the truth. Ignorance has prevailed so long only because people do not want to find out the truth. But it is not the inability to find out what is going on as much as a desire not to know facts that may lie heavy on ones conscience that is responsible for this lack of awareness.