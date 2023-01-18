Should George Santos quit?

My stance may be controversial but I feel I have a point. George Santos, a New York republican representative out of Long Island apparently lied throughout his 2022 campaign. Lies include his employment history, college education and Jewish heritage. I don’t condone lying but Republicans were sure quick to jump all over him and demand his resignation. Thoughts?
