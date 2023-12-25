Another hunt of Ukrainian Targets by the people's kamikaze drone "Ghoul"

Description found with video.

Another hunt of the people's kamikaze drone "Ghoul", produced by the "Turned in War" team. This time, work near Avdeevka and the destruction of Ukrainian targets in the Kharkov region. We managed to bring “Ghoul” to almost perfection and organize its mass production.

The drone flies far, flies in any weather, has already started flying at night and is very good at overcoming enemy electronic warfare.

For Russian fighters and for the guys from the enterprise that produces Ghouls, there are no days off or New Year's holidays. They work day and night.