Schools are NOW Innoculation Centers to KILL your KIDS - Pushing FEAR onto the SHEEP

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- Once again, parents are being warned to take your kids out of school
- A Series of clips including West Virginia Governor Jim Justice urging everyone to run and get your Booster before you kill everybody around you.
Mirrored - wil paranormal