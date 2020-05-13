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Masters of Order
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36 views • May 13, 2020
So, I was watching Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters with my son, and this episode was filled to the brim with predictive programming. Even the title of the episode was telling (Masters of Order). The episode revolved around the “Smart Mark” that was implanted into a person’s wrist. It was used as currency, a phone and several other quality of life features. It could track people, monitor them and even control them.
EPISODE INFO
The Tech Men begin turning the people of Charter City into mindless servants, pushing the fighters to join forces with their biggest rival.
Network: Netflix
Air Date: Sep 7, 2018
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/tv/stretch_armstrong_and_the_flex_fighters/s02/e09
This has ID2020 written ALL over it!
https://id2020.org
EPISODE INFO
The Tech Men begin turning the people of Charter City into mindless servants, pushing the fighters to join forces with their biggest rival.
Network: Netflix
Air Date: Sep 7, 2018
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/tv/stretch_armstrong_and_the_flex_fighters/s02/e09
This has ID2020 written ALL over it!
https://id2020.org
Keywords
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