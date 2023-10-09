X22 Report - Flynn/Clark - [WEF] Is Involved In The Border Invasion,The People Are Fighting Back, The [DS] Is Fee

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com









______________________________________________________

With more than 33 years of service in the United States military and current Chairman of America’s Future, General Flynn’s military career culminated as the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and as the nation’s highest serving military intelligence officer. After retiring from the Army in 2014 and as a private citizen, General Flynn went on to serve in a variety of business, educational, and non-profit roles, to include supporting veterans’ organizations around the country, something he continues to do today. General Flynn is a National Bestselling Author, holds three master’s degrees, and is recipient of numerous military, intelligence and law enforcement awards. The conversation begins with General Flynn discussing Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. This could start WWIII. We are in an information war and the patriots are winning. Clay Clark run the Time To Free America rallies where he speakers like General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump and many more talk about our freedom and America. The conversation begins with General Flynn discussing the border. We have an invasion on the border and the [WEF] is assisting with the invasion. The [WEF] is trying to bring us into the Great Reset and their agenda is failing. The people need to continue to fight back against it. The military does not work on its own. The elected leaders instruct the military in what to do. The people are waking up the fight against the [DS] is working and we cannot stop now, we must continue to push forward.

