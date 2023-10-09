X22 Report - Flynn/Clark - [WEF] Is Involved In The Border Invasion,The People Are Fighting Back, The [DS] Is Fee

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
______________________________________________________
With more than 33 years of service in the United States military and
current Chairman of America’s Future, General Flynn’s military career
culminated as the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and
as the nation’s highest serving military intelligence officer. After
retiring from the Army in 2014 and as a private citizen, General Flynn
went on to serve in a variety of business, educational, and non-profit
roles, to include supporting veterans’ organizations around the country,
something he continues to do today. General Flynn is a National
Bestselling Author, holds three master’s degrees, and is recipient of
numerous military, intelligence and law enforcement awards. The
conversation begins with General Flynn discussing Pelosi’s trip to
Taiwan. This could start WWIII. We are in an information war and the
patriots are winning. Clay Clark run the Time To Free America rallies
where he speakers like General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump and many
more talk about our freedom and America. The conversation begins with
General Flynn discussing the border. We have an invasion on the border
and the [WEF] is assisting with the invasion. The [WEF] is trying to
bring us into the Great Reset and their agenda is failing. The people
need to continue to fight back against it. The military does not work on
its own. The elected leaders instruct the military in what to do. The
people are waking up the fight against the [DS] is working and we cannot
stop now, we must continue to push forward.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.