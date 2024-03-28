Create New Account
Malcolm Roberts - The Digital ID Will Change the Lives of Every Australian
Fritjof Persson
Published a day ago

The Digital ID Will Change the Lives of Every Australian - For the Worse ... As much as the Government attempts to downplay the importance of introducing a single central digital identifier for all Australians, the truth is that this legislation is the most significant I've… https://t.co/94OMGtlhjx

