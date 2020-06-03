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A Liberals' Super High Hopes In Mueller Over-Throwing Trump, P. 1
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19 views • June 03, 2020
I question a Liberal back in the Spring of 2018 when he has incredibly high hopes that there IS no Russian Collusion Delusion, and, that Robert Mueller will destroy my President Trump. Trump derangement syndrome is on display here in a big way.
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