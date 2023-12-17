FreeNZ - Govt Whistleblower Exposes 'THE DATA' New Zealand Excess Mortality Rate - (Full Version)

This is a repost of a video clip taken from Sixth Sense's Bitchute channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yNRmVqxFLy8y/

In addition, I highly recommend that you watch the followup interview titled 'FreeNZ - M_O_A_R Data Analysis with Dr Paul Oosterhuis' found at:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aDrGA5mYfLW3/

If you have been vaxxed, I highly recommend you fully read the "Plandemic Warnings - Part 8" article below, pray the repentance prayer and do the detox protocols listed there. Only Jesus Christ can cancel the side-effects of these diabolical vaccines. This might be your last chance.

https://444prophecynews.com/plandemic-warnings-part-8-ewm/

If you enjoyed this video clip, please consider sending a donation to the link below. More videos like this are coming. Stay tuned !

https://ewm2030.wixsite.com/ewm2030/donations





Thanks, EWM2030

https://ewm2030.wixsite.com/ewm2030

https://twitter.com/ewm2030

https://brighteon.social/@endtimesmatrix

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ewm2030

https://www.bitchute.com/ewm2030/

https://rumble.com/user/EWM2030

https://odysee.com/@EW2030:7

https://444prophecynews.com/?s=EWM