Faith & Liberty #24 - The Great Reset - w/ Jim Lewis of Wall Street Silver

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Faith & Liberty #24 - Streamed live on Jan 20th, 2022.
The World Economic Forum tells us that “you'll own nothing, and you'll be happy” as they take this opportunity to "reimagine, and reset our world". We welcomed Jim Lewis, co-founder of Wall Street Silver, and we were sure to ask if he agreed. #GreatReset? Nah, #SilverSqueeze.
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/