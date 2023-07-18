Aussie Sailor and his Dog were Rescued Thursday - After Months Lost at Sea - Surviving on Raw Fish & Rain Water

Aussie Sailor and his Dog were Rescued Thursday, After Months at Sea - Surviving on Raw Fish & Rain Water

Sky News Australia, Jul 15, 2023An Australian sailor and his dog have been rescued off the coast of Mexico after spending three months at sea, with their remarkable tale of survival being compared to Tom Hanks’ ‘Cast Away’. Tim Shaddock departed La Paz three months ago bound for French Polynesia – however his electronics were wiped out in bad weather one month into his journey. Mr Shaddock and his dog Bella survived on raw fish and rainwater for two months until a tuna troller’s helicopter spotted them on last Thursday, July 13, 2023

