Nobel Peace Prize Winner and Board of Peace President Attacks Iran Potentially Starting World War III
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
260 views • 1 day ago

The Peacemaker President and his Israhelli Overlord have finally rolled out the Iran Episode in the forever war production that has been 40 years in the making. Some of you may die for World Peace and a One World Government but that's a sacrifice they're willing to make. The question is, why now...?


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro vid: https://x.com/WalkerAmerica/status/2027812558510387498?s=20


Iran WMD’s Compilation:

https://x.com/WarsawErik/status/2027541426863583289?s=20


Sums Up Geo Politics:

https://x.com/abierkhatib/status/2027704739496964568?s=20


Trump Flip Flop Viewpoint from Before He was President:

https://x.com/hippyygoat/status/2027693744665907420?s=20


Headquarters Video - Trump 2014

https://x.com/HQNewsNow/status/2027788153889632460?s=20


Tel Aviv Buses:

https://x.com/gonziver/status/2027742531589382565?s=20



Israeli’s Celebrating:

https://x.com/BackupJeffx/status/2027813932098801996?s=20


(Billionaires/Epstein):

https://x.com/litteralyme0/status/2027716645502722099?s=20


Casualties at War Trump Comparison:

https://x.com/Acyn/status/2027652088046796867?s=20


Coby & Jeff About Dunbai:

https://x.com/BerwickJeff/status/2027784060970406212?s=20


Jake GTV clip:

https://x.com/BerwickJeff/status/2027569805553746216?s=20


Bill Cooper:

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/2027659414845497609?s=20


Charlie Kirk clip:

https://x.com/alleytopfiles/status/2027687044818870322?s=20


Charlie Would Have Supported This:

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2027813541596561417?s=20


Keywords
irantrumpnobel peace prize
Recent News
Pakistan and Afghanistan edge toward &#8220;open war&#8221; as ceasefire crumbles

Pakistan and Afghanistan edge toward “open war” as ceasefire crumbles

Belle Carter
From Regional Spark to Global Inferno: The Path to Nuclear Catastrophe in the Middle East

From Regional Spark to Global Inferno: The Path to Nuclear Catastrophe in the Middle East

Mike Adams
Iran&#8217;s War Strategy: Blind, Deplete, and Overwhelm &#8211; The Calculated Plan to Render U.S. Defenses Obsolete

Iran’s War Strategy: Blind, Deplete, and Overwhelm – The Calculated Plan to Render U.S. Defenses Obsolete

Mike Adams
Iran&#8217;s Retaliatory Strikes: A Devastating Multi-Nation Assault on U.S. Allies and Infrastructure

Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes: A Devastating Multi-Nation Assault on U.S. Allies and Infrastructure

Mike Adams
The Netanyahu Gambit: How Trump Walked America Into an Iranian War Trap

The Netanyahu Gambit: How Trump Walked America Into an Iranian War Trap

Mike Adams
The Apocalypse Pantry: Grow your own pharmacy before the supply chain collapses

The Apocalypse Pantry: Grow your own pharmacy before the supply chain collapses

Kevin Hughes
