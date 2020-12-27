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49ers Announcer states Lamar Jackson has "Dark Skin" - gets Suspended for Truthful Statement
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27 views • December 27, 2020
This video is about 49ers Announcer states Lamar Jackson has "Dark Skin" - gets Suspended for Truthful Statement.
Based on feedback, I made a follow up video on the subject and how cancel culture negatively affects our ability to communicate-- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVZax3pPWqc
#lamarjackson #nfl #darksin
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Based on feedback, I made a follow up video on the subject and how cancel culture negatively affects our ability to communicate-- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVZax3pPWqc
#lamarjackson #nfl #darksin
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
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