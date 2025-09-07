Maria Zeee-Mastering Self-Sufficient Living ft. Dr.’s Ealy, Ardis, Schmidt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 101 | Dr. Jana, Dr. Ardis and Dr. Ealy join us to tackle barriers to self-sufficient food and water production. Learn from Dr. Jana’s herbal healing roots, Dr. Ardis’s sugar revelations, and heirloom seed expertise. We discuss simple urban solutions for people who don’t have large land, and Stevia’s hidden effects.