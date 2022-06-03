Frank Gaffney: The Thrift Savings Plan(TSP) Must Be Shut Down

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06/02/2022 Frank Gaffney: Retirement savings for serving and retired U.S. military personnel are flowing to the CCP through the Thrift Savings Plan, which must be shut down immediately because all of these funds will be lost once the U.S. and China go to war.