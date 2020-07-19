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He Will Supply Our Every Need According to His Riches!
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The Church is going into the wilderness exactly like Israel did when it came out of Egypt! But God will supply our every need according to His riches in glory!
This is a wilderness of not relying on man's ways, methods, or provision but of relying on our faith in an Almighty God to meet all of our needs. God has a plan to put us in 'the wilderness' if we are willing to be obedient.
Many people these days are preparing in their own strength for the end time wilderness tribulation ahead but all of their efforts will be for naught!
Heb. 10:38-39, "38 But my righteous one shall live by faith: And if he shrinks back, my soul hath no pleasure in him. 39 But we are not of them that shrink back unto perdition, but of them that have faith unto the saving of the soul."
God has a plan for HIs people in the coming wilderness Tribulation. He wants His people in a position of weakness so that we will see His power! Weakness is a place where you can't save yourself. (2 Co. 12:9, Php. 4:19)
Join David Eells in this awesome teaching:
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Watch Part 1: https://youtu.be/nL4Ioj-nj8I
Part 2: https://youtu.be/ieufQwdXf9k
Part 3: https://youtu.be/6iuaGbuC0rE
Part 4: https://youtu.be/SDnTraTomq4
Part 5: https://youtu.be/Rx3QVGZYcMw
Part 6: https://youtu.be/KZdW97M-gCU
Part 8: https://youtu.be/XQN4iJUXrvY
Part 9: https://youtu.be/lk3TzzSv-ls
Part 10: https://youtu.be/Y046kZRduAw
Part 11:
Part 12:
Part 13:
Part 14:
Part 15:
Part 16:
Part 17:
Part 18:
Part 19:
Part 20:
Part 21:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
HIDDEN MANNA FOR THE END TIMES: PART:7
Over 30 years ago, it was prophesied of the great light that David Eells would share with God's people. This series is a culmination of all the revelations that David has received from the Spirit of the Lord over the years concerning the church and end-time events.
Since he was a year old in the Lord he has been receiving words of knowledge and wisdom concerning Biblical doctrines and end-time events.
You will be thrilled with the explosion of knowledge of end-time events and characters that will be revealed to you in this 21 part series, "Hidden Manna for the End Times."
All of the information from David's conferences and tours, and a lot more, is located here at
https://www.ubm1.org/?page=Hidden_Manna_for_the_End_Times#broadcaster
There is a free PDF of this book available at the link above.
This is a wilderness of not relying on man's ways, methods, or provision but of relying on our faith in an Almighty God to meet all of our needs. God has a plan to put us in 'the wilderness' if we are willing to be obedient.
Many people these days are preparing in their own strength for the end time wilderness tribulation ahead but all of their efforts will be for naught!
Heb. 10:38-39, "38 But my righteous one shall live by faith: And if he shrinks back, my soul hath no pleasure in him. 39 But we are not of them that shrink back unto perdition, but of them that have faith unto the saving of the soul."
God has a plan for HIs people in the coming wilderness Tribulation. He wants His people in a position of weakness so that we will see His power! Weakness is a place where you can't save yourself. (2 Co. 12:9, Php. 4:19)
Join David Eells in this awesome teaching:
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Watch Part 1: https://youtu.be/nL4Ioj-nj8I
Part 2: https://youtu.be/ieufQwdXf9k
Part 3: https://youtu.be/6iuaGbuC0rE
Part 4: https://youtu.be/SDnTraTomq4
Part 5: https://youtu.be/Rx3QVGZYcMw
Part 6: https://youtu.be/KZdW97M-gCU
Part 8: https://youtu.be/XQN4iJUXrvY
Part 9: https://youtu.be/lk3TzzSv-ls
Part 10: https://youtu.be/Y046kZRduAw
Part 11:
Part 12:
Part 13:
Part 14:
Part 15:
Part 16:
Part 17:
Part 18:
Part 19:
Part 20:
Part 21:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
HIDDEN MANNA FOR THE END TIMES: PART:7
Over 30 years ago, it was prophesied of the great light that David Eells would share with God's people. This series is a culmination of all the revelations that David has received from the Spirit of the Lord over the years concerning the church and end-time events.
Since he was a year old in the Lord he has been receiving words of knowledge and wisdom concerning Biblical doctrines and end-time events.
You will be thrilled with the explosion of knowledge of end-time events and characters that will be revealed to you in this 21 part series, "Hidden Manna for the End Times."
All of the information from David's conferences and tours, and a lot more, is located here at
https://www.ubm1.org/?page=Hidden_Manna_for_the_End_Times#broadcaster
There is a free PDF of this book available at the link above.
Keywords
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