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True Discernment...
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14 views • April 07, 2022
False teachers bring in heresies that will destroy your soul. And they'll do it just to make some money of you!
We'll know false teachers by their fruit. Most of these false teachers are rich, and being rich is not a good thing.
Jesus said "Woe to the rich", blessed are the poor.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
We'll know false teachers by their fruit. Most of these false teachers are rich, and being rich is not a good thing.
Jesus said "Woe to the rich", blessed are the poor.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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