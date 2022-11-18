Can China's Property Rescue Plan Restore Confidence?

https://gnews.org/articles/527371
Summary：11/13/2022 With the home prices of 54 cities declining, Beijing announced a sweeping property rescue package on November 13. It may help some property developers weather the difficult time but the issue remains with the homebuyers who are impacted by the weak economic growth and zero COVID policy.
