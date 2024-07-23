Brighteon Broadcast News, July 23, 2024 - BREAKING: Secret Service director confirms shooter given 16 SECONDS to fire off rounds at Trump

- Joe Biden's health and a possible coup in the Democratic Party. (0:03)

- Assassination with 10 shots fired, gaps between rounds, and updated information on shooter locations. (5:06)

- Audio analysis of five rifle shots in Pittsburgh. (10:27)

- Secret Service inaction during JFK assassination attempt. (25:27)

- Assassination attempt on President Trump, with focus on Secret Service involvement and lack of recordings. (39:08)

- Potential cyber attacks and their impact on America's infrastructure. (51:13)

- Joe Biden's resignation, internal coup speculation, and reference to "Weekend at Bernie's" movie. (59:09)

- Possible motives behind recent political events and assassination attempt on Trump. (1:06:29)

- Potential cyber attack on US banking system to reset economy and debt. (1:13:04)

- Political lawlessness and potential military intervention. (1:27:45)

- Analyzing news and evaluating sources in a world of propaganda. (1:41:09)

- Assassination attempt on President Trump, conspiracy theories, and political unrest. (1:44:36)

- US political chaos and international implications. (1:51:20)

- Joe Biden's health and potential replacement as president. (1:58:07)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/