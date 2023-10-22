Daniel O'Connor The Building of the Third Temple, The Antichrist and the ET Deception!

Mother and Refuge of the End Times





Oct 22, 2023





Daniel O'Connor explains how the building of the Third Temple in Israel links to the Antichrist and the ET Deception! From his recent podcast with Mother and Refuge of the End Times! See the full podcast here: https://youtube.com/live/_h3_t3IJMbE?feature=share





Daniel O'Connor's book: Only Man Bears His Image: The Biblical, Catholic, & Scientific Case Against Aliens, UFO Deceptions, Sentient AI, and Other Sci-Fi Disguised Demons & Psyops Heralding the Antichrist https://a.co/d/cSEFdOQ





