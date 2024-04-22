Trump’s Lawyer Blasts Key Witness Michael Cohen At Start Of Hush Money Trial: ‘Cannot Be Trusted’. Former President Donald Trump’s legal team in his New York hush money trial targeted Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen in opening statements on Monday, arguing the former Trump attorney “cannot be trusted,” as the defense lays out arguments against the prosecution’s key witness and the person who made the payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.





