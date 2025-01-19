Shadi Amouri's Family Awaits His Release in the Exchange Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The family of prisoner Shadi Amouri from Jenin Refugee Camp, who was sentenced to a life sentence and twenty years, is eagerly awaiting his release, as his name is included in the list of prisoners to be released in the exchange deal. Sources have reported that he will be deported outside of Palestine.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 18/01/2025
