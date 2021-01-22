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Hold the Line: The Counter Coup Will Come
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324 views • January 22, 2021
The communists have staged their coup, but we are not taking a knee.
WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vd51tf-hold-the-line-the-counter-coup-will-come.html
Recorded: Jan. 22, 2021
* Recommended reading: "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements" by Tina Foster
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books). Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vd51tf-hold-the-line-the-counter-coup-will-come.html
Recorded: Jan. 22, 2021
* Recommended reading: "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements" by Tina Foster
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books). Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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