STOP THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT FROM VIOLATING YOUR RIGHTS

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Aug 16, 2022
Are you or someone you know still being discriminated against by your employer or medical care provider? Let me share two steps we all can take for massive action.
Pre-Step 1 is to sign up for my newsletter so we can stay in touch! https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/newsletter
Watch this video for the other steps.