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Healthcare Fit for a Clown World | Episode 13
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53 views • May 01, 2022
Liberty Man interviews Dr. Eric Nepute about what's wrong with establishment healthcare and the trail of carnage following the Covid injections. They look at claims from mainstream doctors that continual booster shots have no ill effects on the immune system, a claim to which Dr. Nepute strongly refutes.
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